DPAP Slams Congress Govt In HP Over Harassment Of Kashmiri Vendors

DPAP Slams HP Govt Over Inaction

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Spokesperson Salman Nizami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, questioning its inaction amid repeated harassment of shawl vendors and labourers from Jammu and Kashmir in the state. Nizami expressed shock that the Congress party, which claims to be sympathetic towards the Muslim community and the Kashmiri people, have not taken any action on the matter.

"It's shocking that in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress government is in power, there have been more than 16 incidents where our poor Kashmiri Muslims, from labourers to shawl vendors, are being harassed and beaten, and the government there is doing absolutely nothing. It's surprising that the Congress, which claims to be sympathetic to Muslims and Kashmiris, is not taking any action in Himachal Pradesh. Even an FIR hasn't been registered yet. Therefore, we demand that the government there take immediate action on this matter," Nizami told ANI.

He further noted that in Uttarakhand, where similar incidents were reported, the BJP government took action and jailed the culprits. "On the other hand, in Uttarakhand, where the BJP government is in power, a similar incident occurred, but when we raised our voice, action was taken, and those responsible are now behind bars," he added.

Kangra Police Issues Statement

On December 27, the Kangra police received a call from the Civil Hospital Dehra regarding an injured person. Acting promptly on the information, the Dehra police took cognisance of the matter, intervened, and initiated an inquiry, according to a police release.

"Today, on 27.12.2025, Police Station Dehra received information via telephone from Civil Hospital Dehra regarding an injured person. Upon receiving the information, Police Station Dehra immediately took cognisance of the matter, intervened, and conducted an inquiry into the facts," Kangra police said in a statement.

Dispute Resolved Amicably

During the investigation, the injured individual, identified as a resident of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the incident occurred while he was selling shawls in the area. However, the police said that both parties later resolved the matter amicably through mutual discussion. They also informed the police that they do not wish to pursue any further legal or police action. "During the investigation, Jahangir Ahmad Sheikh stated in his statement that while he was moving around the area to sell shawls, a dispute arose between him and Hamir Chand regarding a deal/financial transaction. However, both parties have now resolved the dispute amicably through mutual conversation and discussion. Both individuals have also clearly stated before the police that they do not wish to pursue any further police action in this matter," the press release added. (ANI)

