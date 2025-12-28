More Than 100 Settlements In Lviv Region Left Without Power Due To Severe Weather

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Lviv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“As of 12:00, 104 settlements in the Lviv region are without electricity,” the statement reads.

It is noted that 32 settlements are completely de-energized, while 72 are partially without power.

Restoration works are being carried out by 111 specialists organized into 26 crews. A total of 39 units of equipment have been deployed.

Earlier, the Department for Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported on Facebook that due to wind gusts of 15–21 m/s, as of 07:00, 16 power transmission lines with a voltage of 6–10 kV were disconnected as an emergency measure, eight of them fully and another eight partially. Additionally, 164 transformer substations, ranging from 6–10 kV to 0.4 kV, were left without power.

“Seventy-two settlements remain without electricity (18 fully, 54 partially),” the department reported.

A total of 22 crews of Lvivoblenergo PJSC, comprising 94 personnel and 33 units of equipment, have been involved in restoring the power supply.

As reported, wet snow and, in some areas, blizzards were forecast in Ukrain on December 28.