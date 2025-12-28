Lithuania Sends Note Of Protest To Russia Over Massive Strike On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, LRT reported this in an article.

"Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a note of protest to Moscow over the escalation of attacks on Ukraine," the statement said.

Today, the note was handed to a representative of the Russian embassy. It condemns the Kremlin's attempt to undermine the efforts of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine to end the war, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Republic of Lithuania views the massive attacks on Ukraine on the eve of the meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine as clear evidence that Russia seeks to sabotage peace negotiations and continue the war," the document states.

According to the Lithuanian ministry, as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday, one million residents of Kyiv were left without electricity and heating, while missiles and drones struck more than ten high-rise residential buildings, including the building of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The note emphasizes that "targeted attacks on energy infrastructure constitute a direct mass attempt on the lives of civilians, which is tantamount to a war crime".

As Ukrinform previously reported, following the massive enemy attack on December 27, power engineers in Kyiv restored electricity supply to 748,000 households.