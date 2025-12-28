New Year's Eve In Abu Dhabi: Police To Implement Strong Security Plan, Issue Warning To Motorists

With just a couple of days to go for New Year's Eve, Abu Dhabi Police said that the emirate has an extensive security plan, put in place to ensure safety and a smooth traffic flow on the day of celebration.

Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Humairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector, explained that the authority will work with strategic partners to carry out the plan, making sure that places of congestion - such as tourist areas and shopping centres - are secure.

Recommended For You

While the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector has its plans in place, it also urges road users to do their part even while celebrating the New Year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists and pedestrians have been asked to:



Pay attention to the speed limits and road rules

Follow the traffic laws

Avoid using mobile phones while driving Maintain a safe distance between vehicles

Road users have been warned against:



Using spray paint

Driving recklessly Making excessive noise

Authorities emphasise the importance of adhering to guidelines, not just to ensure safe celebrations, but also to create a good atmosphere and maintain a positive image of the country.

In case of emergencies, members of the public can call the Central Operations Room at the number 999 - which will work 24/7.

Colonel Ali Muftah Al Aryani, Director of Operations at the Central Operations Sector, stated that Abu Dhabi Police has provided the best equipment, technologies, and qualified personnel in the Operations Room.