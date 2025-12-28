UAE: Watching Movies Online? Clicking On Unverified, 'Free' Websites Can Lead To Malware

While streaming music or watching movies online, UAE residents must be aware of the dangers that untrusted websites pose to personal data, the Cybersecurity Council warned.

Fraudsters have become increasingly sophisticated, creating messages that appear credible and employing advanced techniques, the council warned.

Recommended For You

Before clicking on links, it is essential to verify the credibility of the website, and ensure that electronic devices are protected with software capable of blocking malware. It warned users against free websites, noting that "free" does not necessarily mean trustworthy or secure.

Some websites may offer free content while simultaneously exploiting or selling users' personal data. Confronting these cyber risks begins at the individual level by enhancing and awareness of the risks associated with cyberspace, the Council stressed.

Individuals must recognise that engaging in such practices, such as accessing untrusted websites or downloading movies and music from unreliable sources, may result in data compromise, privacy violations, or even device infection with malicious software or ransomware that steals users' data. Such situations may escalate into full-scale fraud.

Piracy websites recorded 216 billion visits by the end of 2024 and more than 90 per cent of music files were exchanged through illegal networks. 70 per cent of users were unaware that free streaming sites may serve as gateways to malware. One million computers were compromised after visiting illegal streaming websites, the Council said.



Avoid clicking on untrusted links

Verify the information contained in messages or sponsored advertisements

Use official and trusted platforms for streaming or downloading content Enable security software to remove threats and protect against viruses

What residents can do to avoid malware

The Council emphasised that these preventive measures complement government efforts to address current digital challenges and rapid technological developments.