Delhi Police Arrest 7 For Selling Expired Food From US, UAE In India

Delhi Police has arrested seven people involved in importing expired food products from foreign countries into India.

According to Indian media outlets, these products - from recognisable brands such as Nescafe and Lays - were sold to high-end grocery stores in the country.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said that the entire fraud amounted to Rs43 million. According to the authority, the scam involved the illegal import of food products, expiry date manipulation, repackaging of expired products and fake barcodes. Along with the seven arrests, the police also found an entire adulteration and repackaging facility, including a fake barcode printer - all of which were seized.

The manipulated food products include baby food, chocolates, beverages, sauces and snacks. Indian media reported that the fraudsters sold food from brands such as Oreo, Lipton, Starbucks, Lays, Nescafe and Kewpie. It was also reported that the food was imported from the US, UK and UAE through Mumbai-based wholesalers, who bought expired or nearly expired food and repackaged them for sale in the Indian market.

The operation was busted through raids conducted in Pahari Dheeraj and Faiz Ganj in Sadar Bazar, an area in Delhi known for its wholesale markets.