Former England Cricket Boss Hugh Morris Dies Aged 62

Glamorgan announced the death of Hugh Morris, the former chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), at the age of 62 on Sunday.

Morris won three Test caps for England in 1991 as an opening batsman and also led Glamorgan to the Sunday League title two years later as captain.

After his playing career came to an end, Morris went on to hold a series of senior positions at the ECB.

Following a stint as deputy and acting chief executive, he served as England's first managing director from 2007 to 2013, during which time the men's team reached number one in the Test rankings, won three Ashes series and the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Morris returned to south Wales in 2013 and enjoyed nine years as Glamorgan chief executive.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2022 and left his role at the Welsh county in September 2023 to spend time with his family as he underwent treatment.

"Everyone here at Glamorgan County Cricket Club and further afield are devastated on hearing the awful news about Hugh," said Dan Cherry, who succeeded Morris as Glamorgan chief.

"As a player and administrator, Hugh led from the front. He leaves us with an outstanding legacy."