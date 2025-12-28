Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Personal Dispute In Logar Leaves 1 Dead

Personal Dispute In Logar Leaves 1 Dead


2025-12-28 02:01:49
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): One person has lost his life following a dispute in central Logar province, a police official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News that a dispute arising from personal issues occurred on Saturday night in the Sarokala area of Pul-i-Alam city, resulting in the death of one individual.

He said a man identified as Rahmatullah was initially injured in the incident but later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to Anas, the incident has a criminal nature and stemmed from personal disputes.

He added that the suspect involved in the killing has been arrested by security forces, and investigations are ongoing.

Sources said the detained individual will be handed over to judicial and legal authorities after the completion of preliminary investigations.

hz/sa

MENAFN28122025000174011037ID1110532036



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search