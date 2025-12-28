Personal Dispute In Logar Leaves 1 Dead

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): One person has lost his life following a dispute in central Logar province, a police official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News that a dispute arising from personal issues occurred on Saturday night in the Sarokala area of Pul-i-Alam city, resulting in the death of one individual.

He said a man identified as Rahmatullah was initially injured in the incident but later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to Anas, the incident has a criminal nature and stemmed from personal disputes.

He added that the suspect involved in the killing has been arrested by security forces, and investigations are ongoing.

Sources said the detained individual will be handed over to judicial and legal authorities after the completion of preliminary investigations.

hz/sa