403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Myanmar Concludes First Stage of Post-Coup Elections
(MENAFN) The opening round of Myanmar’s nationwide polls, the first since the 2021 military takeover, wrapped up on Sunday, according to local reports.
Ballot centers across 102 townships began operations at 6 a.m. local time (2315 GMT Saturday) and closed at 4 p.m. (0930 GMT), marking the end of the initial stage of voting, as noted by a news outlet.
Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that 139 delegates from diplomatic missions, including global election monitors, were present to oversee the process, the news source added.
The subsequent phases of the election are scheduled for January 11 and January 25.
The Union Election Commission established 21,517 voting stations nationwide to facilitate the process.
Observers from countries such as Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nicaragua, India, along with the Myanmar-Japan Association, were among those monitoring the proceedings.
The administration led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) was deposed in 2021, plunging the nation into more than four years of emergency governance. The NLD had previously secured victory in the November 2020 general elections.
Although 40 political organizations, including the NLD, were dissolved in 2023, at least six parties — fielding 4,963 contenders — are participating in the current vote.
At the regional level, 57 parties are competing, while the military-supported Union Solidarity and Development Party has nominated approximately 1,018 candidates.
Ballot centers across 102 townships began operations at 6 a.m. local time (2315 GMT Saturday) and closed at 4 p.m. (0930 GMT), marking the end of the initial stage of voting, as noted by a news outlet.
Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that 139 delegates from diplomatic missions, including global election monitors, were present to oversee the process, the news source added.
The subsequent phases of the election are scheduled for January 11 and January 25.
The Union Election Commission established 21,517 voting stations nationwide to facilitate the process.
Observers from countries such as Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nicaragua, India, along with the Myanmar-Japan Association, were among those monitoring the proceedings.
The administration led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) was deposed in 2021, plunging the nation into more than four years of emergency governance. The NLD had previously secured victory in the November 2020 general elections.
Although 40 political organizations, including the NLD, were dissolved in 2023, at least six parties — fielding 4,963 contenders — are participating in the current vote.
At the regional level, 57 parties are competing, while the military-supported Union Solidarity and Development Party has nominated approximately 1,018 candidates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment