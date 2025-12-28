403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brigitte Bardot, Icon of French Cinema Dies at 91
(MENAFN) French actress and animal welfare advocate Brigitte Bardot has passed away at the age of 91, her foundation confirmed on Sunday.
According to French media, she was remembered as a “world-renowned actress and singer.” The Brigitte Bardot Foundation issued a statement honoring her choice to step away from fame in order to dedicate herself to protecting animals.
“The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the statement shared with a press agency read, without disclosing the time or place of her passing.
Bardot rose to global prominence during the 1950s and 1960s, becoming one of France’s most celebrated cultural icons. She appeared in numerous films and was widely regarded as a symbol of French cinema and elegance.
Beyond her acting career, Bardot influenced fashion trends and popular culture across the world.
In the early 1970s, she retired from the film industry and devoted herself almost entirely to animal rights causes. In 1986, she established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which campaigns against cruelty and supports initiatives for animal protection worldwide.
According to French media, she was remembered as a “world-renowned actress and singer.” The Brigitte Bardot Foundation issued a statement honoring her choice to step away from fame in order to dedicate herself to protecting animals.
“The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the statement shared with a press agency read, without disclosing the time or place of her passing.
Bardot rose to global prominence during the 1950s and 1960s, becoming one of France’s most celebrated cultural icons. She appeared in numerous films and was widely regarded as a symbol of French cinema and elegance.
Beyond her acting career, Bardot influenced fashion trends and popular culture across the world.
In the early 1970s, she retired from the film industry and devoted herself almost entirely to animal rights causes. In 1986, she established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which campaigns against cruelty and supports initiatives for animal protection worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment