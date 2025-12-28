403
Libyan PM states investigation into Ankara’s plane crash is ongoing
(MENAFN) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah stated on Saturday that the probe into the Ankara plane crash involving a Libyan military delegation is continuing in close cooperation with Türkiye.
The private jet, which crashed on Dec. 23, claimed the lives of all eight people on board, including five senior Libyan military officials and three crew members. Among the deceased were Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.
Speaking at a military ceremony in Tripoli following the arrival of the delegation’s bodies, Dbeibah emphasized that the investigation is being conducted “with utmost seriousness.” Türkiye’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Ambassador to Tripoli Guven Begec attended the ceremony.
The Libyan premier offered condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed appreciation for the support of international officials, particularly from Türkiye. Mohamed Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidency Council, remarked that the tragedy has united the nation, stating: “The dissenting voices have faded, and the heart of Libya has united in grief, loyalty, and respect.”
