Russians Shell Six Settlements In Kharkiv Region Over Past Day, Leaving Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, in the city of Chuhuiv a 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling. In the village of Tsupivka of the Derhachi community, a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. In the settlement of Velykyi Burluk, a 65-year-old woman was injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region: one glide bomb (KAB); four Geran-2 type UAVs; five FPV drones; and one UAV (type being determined). Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

In Bohodukhiv district, a car (village of Petrivka), two private houses, and power lines (village of Baranivka) were damaged. In Kupiansk district, five private houses and a civilian enterprise were damaged (settlement of Velykyi Burluk). In Izium district, a private house and a car were damaged (village of Pidvysoke).

As reported earlier, over the day of December 26, four civilian men were killed in Kharkiv and in the village of Podoly of the Kurylivka community. In the regional center, seven people were also injured, including a nine-month-old baby girl.

