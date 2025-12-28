403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France condemns IDF firing on UN Interim Force in Lebanon
(MENAFN) France on Saturday denounced the Israeli army’s firing on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols, which occurred the previous day. The French Foreign Ministry described the incident as part of “a series of similar actions by the Israeli army against UNIFIL in recent weeks.”
The ministry urged Israel to “cease its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024, which is binding on all parties.” It emphasized that the protection of UN peacekeepers must be guaranteed, stating that “the protection of UN peacekeepers, as well as the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises, must be guaranteed, in accordance with international law.”
France also commended UNIFIL personnel for their “courage, professionalism, and commitment” and reaffirmed its support for the full implementation of the Force’s mandate.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli military operations have murdered over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 since October 2023. Despite a ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, living conditions in the enclave remain dire, as Israel has yet to fulfill its commitments to allow agreed amounts of food, medical aid, and mobile housing into the territory.
The ministry urged Israel to “cease its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024, which is binding on all parties.” It emphasized that the protection of UN peacekeepers must be guaranteed, stating that “the protection of UN peacekeepers, as well as the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises, must be guaranteed, in accordance with international law.”
France also commended UNIFIL personnel for their “courage, professionalism, and commitment” and reaffirmed its support for the full implementation of the Force’s mandate.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli military operations have murdered over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 since October 2023. Despite a ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, living conditions in the enclave remain dire, as Israel has yet to fulfill its commitments to allow agreed amounts of food, medical aid, and mobile housing into the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment