Kim Showcases North Korea’s First Nuclear Missile Submarine
(MENAFN) Pyongyang has unveiled fresh photographs of its inaugural nearly finished nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally reviewing the vessel.
Kim praised the project as an “epoch-making crucial change,” according to a news agency on Thursday. During his inspection, he supervised the construction of the 8,700-ton strategic guided missile submarine and pledged to continue strengthening the DPRK’s navy with nuclear armaments.
The leader connected the push to enhance North Korea’s offensive capabilities with South Korea’s initiative to build its own nuclear submarine, a plan recently endorsed by the US. He asserted that Seoul’s efforts infringe upon Pyongyang’s security and maritime sovereignty.
Kim cautioned that adversaries of North Korea will be “forced to pay a dear price when they violate the security of the DPRK’s strategic sovereignty” and warned they would face a “merciless retaliatory attack if they try to select a military option.”
The news agency further reported that Kim received updates on ongoing research and development of new “underwater secret weapons.”
