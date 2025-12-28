'Eko' Crosses 50 Crore Worldwide Box Office, OTT Release Update Inside

The film 'Eko, which is rapidly gaining immense popularity and critical acclaim across languages worldwide, has now crossed a worldwide theatrical gross collection of fifty crores. The film continues to draw houseful shows in theaters, demonstrating its massive appeal among audiences.

The mystery thriller 'Eko', born from the strong collaboration between director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh, has set a new benchmark in cinematic experiences, captivating viewers with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and technical brilliance, making it a landmark achievement in contemporary cinema.

Film's Success

Produced by M R K Jayaram under the banner of Aradhya Studios, Eko stars Sandeep Pradeep, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vineeth, Naren, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Saheer Muhammed, Biana Momin, C Fi, Ranjith Sankar, and Sreelakshmi in the main roles. Eko features Sandeep Pradeep's career-best performance, and every actor, whether in a major or minor role, has delivered a spectacular performance in the film. The music by Mujeeb Majeed, editing by Sooraj E.S, art direction by Sajeesh Thamarassery, and audiography by Vishnu Govind are assets to the film.

The other crew members of Eko are: Production Controller: Shafi Chemmad, Makeup: Rasheed Ahmed, Costume Design: Sujith Sudhakaran, Project Designer: Sandeep Sasidharan, DI: Color Planet Studios, Colorist: Sreek Warrier, Teaser Cut: Mahesh Bhuvanend, Chief Associate Director: Sagar, VFX: iVFX, Stills: Rinson M B, Subtitles: Vivek Ranjith, Distribution: Icon Cinemas, Visual Promotions: Snakeplant, Publicity Designs: Yellow Tooths, P.R.O. Pratheesh Sekhar.