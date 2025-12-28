Coca-Cola Enters Boba Arena With New Bubble Tea-Style Juice Innovation

Dhaka: Coca-Cola has unveiled its first ever boba-style juice drink, marking a significant step in beverage innovation as consumer tastes shift toward more experiential flavors and textures. Launched under the Cappy brand in Turkey - a label closely related to the company's global Minute Maid juice portfolio - the new product blends traditional fruit juice with fruit-syrup filled boba pearls that gently burst in the mouth, adding a playful sensory element to a ready-to-drink format.

This release reflects Coca-Cola's broader strategy to explore novel beverage experiences, particularly for younger consumers who favor interactive and textural drinks. Bubble tea, originally popularized in Asia and now a global trend, has mostly been served fresh in cafés; translating this format into a bottle-stable product posed a major challenge. Coca-Cola's R&D team at its Brussels innovation hub spent around two years developing pearls that are both durable for bottling and delightfully poppable when consumed.

Industry analysts said the launch may open up new growth avenues as juice categories expand and consumers increasingly seek alternatives to traditional sugary sodas. With this move, Coca-Cola is betting that texture-driven beverages can carve out a broader market niche in the evolving global drink landscape.

