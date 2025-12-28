403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Voting takes place in Myanmar, marking first since army coup
(MENAFN) Myanmar has begun voting in the opening round of nationwide elections, marking the first such polls since the military seized power in 2021, according to reports. Balloting for the initial phase started early Sunday morning, with polling stations opening at 6 a.m. local time.
The first stage of the elections covers voting in up to 102 townships. Additional rounds are scheduled to follow, with the second and third phases set for Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, according to reports. The multi-phase format reflects ongoing security and administrative challenges across the country.
Myanmar’s elected civilian government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD), was removed from power in the 2021 military takeover, despite the party’s victory in the November 2020 general elections. Since then, the country has remained under a prolonged state of emergency.
Although 40 political parties—including the NLD—were dissolved in 2023, the current elections are being contested by at least six parties, fielding a total of 4,963 candidates. In addition, more than 50 parties are competing in regional-level races. The military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party is among the most prominent participants, nominating approximately 1,018 candidates.
Myanmar’s legislature consists of two chambers with a combined total of 664 seats, divided between 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house. Once voting is completed, the newly formed parliament is required to convene within three months to select parliamentary speakers and elect a president, who serves as head of state and appoints a prime minister to form the government.
Since the coup, the predominantly Buddhist nation—home to more than 54 million people—has been engulfed in widespread internal conflict involving the military and various ethnic armed groups. The violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of more than 3.5 million people.
The first stage of the elections covers voting in up to 102 townships. Additional rounds are scheduled to follow, with the second and third phases set for Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, according to reports. The multi-phase format reflects ongoing security and administrative challenges across the country.
Myanmar’s elected civilian government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD), was removed from power in the 2021 military takeover, despite the party’s victory in the November 2020 general elections. Since then, the country has remained under a prolonged state of emergency.
Although 40 political parties—including the NLD—were dissolved in 2023, the current elections are being contested by at least six parties, fielding a total of 4,963 candidates. In addition, more than 50 parties are competing in regional-level races. The military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party is among the most prominent participants, nominating approximately 1,018 candidates.
Myanmar’s legislature consists of two chambers with a combined total of 664 seats, divided between 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house. Once voting is completed, the newly formed parliament is required to convene within three months to select parliamentary speakers and elect a president, who serves as head of state and appoints a prime minister to form the government.
Since the coup, the predominantly Buddhist nation—home to more than 54 million people—has been engulfed in widespread internal conflict involving the military and various ethnic armed groups. The violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of more than 3.5 million people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment