AAP's Bharadwaj Alleges Right-Wing Groups Disrupted Christmas In Delhi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that attempts were made to spread religious hatred during Christmas celebrations in parts of the national capital, claiming that members of right-wing groups vandalised decorations and harassed people celebrating the festival. He said the party would approach the court if the police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

Addressing the reporters, Bharadwaj said, "Santa Claus is truly angry this time because of the way attempts were made to spread religious hatred in the country on Christmas Day. Various small right-wing groups, such as the Bajrang Dal, VHP, and others, vandalised and destroyed Christmas preparations. In some places, Santa Claus figures were damaged."

Allegations of Harassment in Amritpuri

He further alleged that an incident took place in South Delhi's Amritpuri area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony police station and is located close to the ISKCON temple. "In the Amritpuri area, which falls under the Amar Colony police station and is very close to the ISKCON temple, some women and small children were celebrating Christmas, wearing Santa Claus hats. Some people verbally abused them, engaged in hooliganism, prevented them from celebrating Christmas, and physically assaulted them," Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi AAP chief claimed that those involved in the incident have been identified through photos and videos. "We have identified two of these individuals from photos and videos. One is Abhishek, who lives near the ISKCON temple, and the other's name is Banwarilal, also from the same area. We have included their names in the complaint," he added.

AAP to Approach Court if FIR Not Filed

Bharadwaj also expressed a lack of confidence in the police response, alleging inaction despite the seriousness of the incident. "We want the police to register an FIR. We have absolutely no hope that the police will register an FIR. If they don't register the FIR, we will go to court," he said.

FIR Against AAP Leaders Over Political Skit

Meanwhile, on December 25, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan for hurting religious sentiments. On December 17 and 18, these AAP leaders posted a video of a skit, which highlighted the air pollution crisis in Delhi. The video later ignited a political firestorm, with AAP leaders accusing the BJP of hypocrisy and suppressing the truth about Delhi's air quality.

According to the complaint, these leaders posted a video on their official social media accounts related to a "political skit performed in public at Connaught Place. In these videos, individuals dressed as Santa Claus, a revered religious and cultural icon for Christians worldwide, are portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner. The videos depict these religious icons 'fainting' and 'collapsing' on the street to be used as mere props for political messaging." (ANI)

