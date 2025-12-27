Fertilisers, Mining Drive Growth As Jordan's Export Performance Remains Mixed

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign trade data for the first ten months of 2025 showed mixed performance among Jordan's key exported commodities, with several major production sectors recording notable increases in export values.

Garments and related items topped the list of exported goods during the ten-month period in terms of value, despite a 2.4 per cent decline, reaching JD1.343 billion, compared with JD1.376 billion in the same period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

By contrast, fertiliser exports grew by 5.4 per cent to JD881 million, up from JD836 million in the corresponding period in 2024.

Exports of precious jewellery and ornaments also rose by 10.2 per cent, reaching JD672 million, compared with JD610 million previously.

Exports of pharmaceutical preparations increased by 6.1 per cent, amounting to JD520 million during the first ten months of the current year, compared with JD490 million in the same period of the previous year.

In the mining sector, exports of raw phosphate recorded a notable rise of 12.3 per cent, reaching JD492 million, compared with JD438 million in the same period of 2024.

Raw potash registered the highest growth rate among the main commodities, increasing by 16.6 per cent to JD463 million, up from JD397 million during the corresponding period last year.

Exports classified under other materials also increased by 10.5 per cent, reaching JD3.436 billion, compared with JD3.109 billion in the same period of comparison.