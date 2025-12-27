Drugs Hidden In Cylinders Seized In Panama's Tocumen Airport Warehouse

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As part of anti-drug operations, the National Police, together with the Public Ministry, managed to seize a bag with a suspected illicit substance at the cargo terminal of the Tocumen International Airport. According to authorities, the drugs were hidden inside small cylinders stored in a warehouse. The suspected substance originated in Panama and was destined for Australia. It is worth noting that on December 10, in the cargo area of the airport terminal, two transparent plastic wrappers were found inside a water pump that was destined for the United States.
