Owe My Political Birth To Tamil Soil, Not To Any Party: NTK Leader Seeman

Chennai, Dec 27 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Saturday, asserting that he owes his political birth to Tamil soil and to any national party.

Addressing the party's General Council meeting held at Thiruverkkadu near Chennai, Seeman said attempts to brand him as a creation of the BJP were politically motivated and baseless.

“Some people say the BJP gave birth to me. I ask them - when I was born, was Thirumavalavan or anyone else present there? I was born of this soil. I belong to this land,” he said, responding to repeated allegations by several leaders, including prominent Dalit leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, that the BJP indirectly nurtured him.

Seeman announced that the party had passed 26 resolutions during the meeting, including demands to add“Tamil Nadu” to the name of all State Transport Corporations, implement total prohibition, and secure exemption from the NEET examination.

He said these demands reflected the aspirations of the people and not political opportunism.

Addressing the media before the public meeting, Seeman said NTK was not formed merely to listen to people's grievances but to resolve them.

“We are not born to think endlessly; we are born to act and deliver solutions,” he said.

He accused both ruling and opposition parties of making empty promises during elections while failing to address core issues once in power.

Taking a dig at mainstream political parties, he said,“You ruled the state, and you also sat in the opposition. Today, you roam from constituency to constituency, saying you will solve people's problems. If that is the case, what were you doing all these years?”

Seeman reiterated that his party's goal was to win all 234 Assembly seats and establish a governance model rooted in justice and self-respect.

He criticised welfare schemes that focused on distributing free consumer goods, arguing that real development lay in providing sustainable employment and the dignity of labour.

Referring to welfare spending, he said,“You talk about allocating Rs 950 crore for women's welfare. But how much would it cost to make nurses, cleaners and teachers permanent employees? Real empowerment lies there.”

Responding to accusations branding him as a BJP or RSS supporter, Seeman said such labels were meant to discredit him.

“If calling me names could define who I am, they would have done it long ago. No one funds me. We run this movement with people's contributions, not corporate or political backing,” he asserted.

The NTK leader concluded by reaffirming his party's commitment to building a governance model rooted in Tamil identity, dignity and self-reliance.