RSF Captures Two Key Locations in Sudan's North Darfur
(MENAFN) Paramilitary forces have captured two key locations in western Sudan's North Darfur state, escalating the ongoing territorial conflict in the embattled region.
Combat vehicles carrying Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militants overran Abu Qamra—situated approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of provincial hub El-Fasher—according to local sources who spoke with media. The territory had previously remained under Sudanese army and allied militia control.
RSF units simultaneously launched an offensive against Ambro town, located roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of El-Fasher, the sources confirmed.
The paramilitary organization issued a statement declaring its fighters have "tightened control" over both territories.
Social media channels circulated footage purportedly filmed by RSF combatants demonstrating their occupation of the captured areas.
Military officials from the Sudanese armed forces have not yet responded to the territorial claims.
Across Sudan's 18 states, the RSF now dominates all five Darfur region states in the western territories, with the exception of certain northern sections of North Darfur that remain under military authority. Government forces maintain control over the majority of the remaining 13 states spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central regions, including capital city Khartoum.
The armed confrontation between Sudan's military and the RSF erupted in April 2023, resulting in thousands of fatalities and forcing millions into displacement.
