Modern Architecture Firm In Asheville, NC, Marks 7Th Year Bringing Native Modernism Philosophy To The Mountain Region

Asheville, NC - Vellum Architecture and Design celebrates seven years of transforming the architectural landscape of Western North Carolina through its distinctive Native Modernism approach. Founded in 2018, the firm has established itself as a leader in creating spaces that honor their surroundings while embracing contemporary design principles.

Founder Mark Rudolf, who leads the modern architecture firm in Asheville, NC, brings nearly three decades of experience and a global perspective to every project. His portfolio includes internationally recognized resorts such as Castello di Casole in Tuscany, named the #2 hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure, and The Sebastian in Vail, which ranked among the top resorts in the continental U.S. Licensed in Virginia, Colorado, and North Carolina, Mark holds a Green Globe certification for sustainable tourism and has pioneered sustainable design, including his work on Brasada Ranch in Bend, Oregon-the first resort in the U.S. to earn LEED Gold certification.

Mark Rudolf, known for his work in custom home design in Asheville, NC, explains: "Native Modernism is about allowing architecture to emerge from a deep understanding of place. It's a responsive approach that harmonizes the clarity of modernism with the richness of local context, craft, and environment."

Over the past three years, Vellum has expanded its offerings beyond architecture to operate as a fully integrated architecture and interior design firm in Asheville, NC. This multidisciplinary approach allows clients to achieve a cohesive design vision across site planning, architecture, interiors, furnishings, and custom millwork - all under one creative direction. Advanced visualization technology, sustainable building practices, and a deeply collaborative workflow support the firm's commitment to precision and design excellence.

Vellum is also extending its reach into the Charlotte region, where heightened demand for contemporary living continues to reshape the market. With expertise in mountain home design in Asheville, NC, the firm is uniquely positioned to serve clients across North Carolina who value modern architecture that is responsive to site, climate, and lifestyle.

Discover how Vellum Architecture and Design can bring your vision to life. Visit to explore their portfolio and begin your design journey today.