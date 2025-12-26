Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Gets January 2026 Re-Release

Kapil Sharma's film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', which was released in theatres on December 12, will now be released in January once again. The decision to re-release the film was reportedly taken after its performance was affected by the success of Dhurandhar. However, in a press note disseminated by the film's PR team, no other film was mentioned by name.

Producers cite limited screens for re-release

The statement read, "The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases."

"Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise's charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr. Ratan Jain have decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026," the note added.

About the film

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy drama stars Kapil besides Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury and more. The new release date will be announced shortly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)