MP Ruhullah To Lead Students' Stir Over Reservation Policy

Srinagar- National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will lead a students' protest against the reservation policy in Srinagar on Sunday, December 28, organisers said.

According to a media invitation, the protest will be held near Sonwar Chowk and is expected to see participation from students of various educational institutions.

The students allege that the existing reservation system is adversely affecting merit and limiting opportunities for deserving candidates.

Aga Ruhullah is expected to address the gathering and raise students' demands, seeking a review of the current reservation policy. The organisers said the protest will be peaceful and urged participants to maintain discipline and adhere to the law.

Earlier in the day, National Conference MLA from Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, said the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet had taken a decision on the reservation issue around 25 days ago and the file had been forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor-led Raj Bhavan for approval. (KNS)