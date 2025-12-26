Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
USF Destroys 1,108 Enemy Targets Over Past Day

USF Destroys 1,108 Enemy Targets Over Past Day


2025-12-26 02:04:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, USF stated this on Telegram.

"During the day, units of the USF struck/destroyed 1,108 enemy targets," the statement reads.

Among the targets destroyed were: 307 enemy personnel, 148 of which were eliminated; 53 drone launch points; 24 artillery systems; 4 tanks; 53 vehicles; 23 motorcycles; and 92 enemy drones of the copter and wing types.

Overall, from December 1 to December 25, 25,610 targets have been destroyed/struck, including 9,701 enemy personnel, the USF noted.

Read also: Ukrainian troops announce liberation of five villages in Dnipropetrovsk Region

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian troop losses in personnel from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2025, amount to approximately 1,202,070, of which 840 were lost in the past day.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

MENAFN26122025000193011044ID1110525984



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search