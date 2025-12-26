USF Destroys 1,108 Enemy Targets Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, USF stated this on Telegram.

"During the day, units of the USF struck/destroyed 1,108 enemy targets," the statement reads.

Among the targets destroyed were: 307 enemy personnel, 148 of which were eliminated; 53 drone launch points; 24 artillery systems; 4 tanks; 53 vehicles; 23 motorcycles; and 92 enemy drones of the copter and wing types.

Overall, from December 1 to December 25, 25,610 targets have been destroyed/struck, including 9,701 enemy personnel, the USF noted.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian troop losses in personnel from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2025, amount to approximately 1,202,070, of which 840 were lost in the past day.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine