5 Surefire Ways To Destroy Your Car

Listen to me. As a former mechanic, I can tell you that cars are built to last. But you have to treat them the right way to get the most out of them. Unfortunately, a lot of people wind up unknowingly sabotaging their vehicles with their bad habits. They might seem harmless at first, but over time, they can lead to some seriously expensive repairs or even a scrapped car. Whether you're driving a brand-new SUV or a well-loved sedan, avoiding these mistakes can save you thousands. Here are five surefire ways to destroy your car and how to steer clear of them.

1. Ignoring Oil Changes

Skipping oil changes is one of the fastest ways to ruin your engine. Motor oil lubricates moving parts, reduces friction, and helps regulate engine temperature. When oil gets old or runs low, it breaks down and can't do its job, leading to overheating, wear, and eventually engine failure. Some drivers push past the recommended interval, thinking“it's fine for another few hundred miles.” But that gamble can cost you a new engine. Stick to your manufacturer's schedule and check your oil regularly.

2. Driving on Empty (All the Time)

Running your gas tank near empty might seem like a harmless habit, but it's rough on your fuel system. When fuel levels are low, your fuel pump has to work harder and can overheat. Worse, sediment at the bottom of the tank can get sucked into the system, clogging filters and injectors. Over time, this can lead to poor performance and expensive repairs. Keeping at least a quarter tank of gas isn't just smart; it's protective. Your car runs better when it's not running on fumes.

3. Slamming Into Potholes and Speed Bumps

We've all hit a pothole that made our teeth rattle, but doing it regularly is a fast track to suspension damage. Your tires, shocks, struts, and alignment all take a beating when you don't slow down for road hazards. Over time, this can lead to uneven tire wear, steering issues, and a rough ride. Even speed bumps can cause damage if you hit them too fast. Take it easy on rough roads. Your suspension (and your wallet) will thank you.

4. Riding the Brakes

Constantly riding your brakes (especially downhill) is a habit that wears out brake pads and rotors faster than necessary. It also causes heat buildup, which can lead to brake fade or even failure in extreme cases. Instead, use engine braking when possible and apply brakes in firm, controlled bursts. Not only will this extend the life of your braking system, but it also improves safety. Brakes are one of your car's most critical systems. Treat them with care.

5. Neglecting Warning Lights

That glowing check engine light isn't just a suggestion. It's your car's way of saying something's wrong. Too many drivers ignore dashboard warnings, hoping the issue will go away on its own. But small problems can quickly snowball into major repairs if left unchecked. Whether it's low oil pressure, overheating, or a misfiring cylinder, early intervention is key. If a light comes on, don't wait. Get it diagnosed and fixed before it becomes a bigger (and more expensive) problem.

Treat Your Car Like It's Worth Keeping

Your car doesn't need pampering, but it does need basic care. These five habits are common, but they're also completely avoidable. By staying on top of maintenance, driving with intention, and paying attention to warning signs, you can extend your car's life and avoid costly repairs. Think of it this way: every time you skip an oil change or ignore a weird noise, you're gambling with your car's future. And that's a bet most drivers eventually lose.

Have you ever made one of these mistakes, or learned a hard lesson from one? Share your story in the comments.