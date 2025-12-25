AI Seen As Growth Catalyst For Qatar's Women-Led Smes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a transformative tool for Qatar's small and medium‐sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those established by women, an official of a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organisation that advocates for the safe and beneficial use of AI, has said.

Leah Perry, vice chair of The AI Trust Foundation (The AI Trust), underscored The AI Trust's core objectives, saying this reflects one of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which places SMEs at the heart of economic diversification.

“With the 2030 plan as a strategic vision, knowing the focus on small, medium‐sized businesses and even more so women-led businesses, it's important that we bring all of us to the table,” Perry told Gulf Times, adding that“women entrepreneurs are not a side note but a central driver of growth.”

According to Perry, AI offers women‐led SMEs a multiplier effect, citing the automation of routine tasks, such as summarising documents or drafting memos. She said,“AI frees leaders to focus on innovation and strategy. AI literally can ten times (10x) an individual worker,” Perry explained, pointing to the productivity gains that can help women entrepreneurs compete on equal footing with larger firms.

The AI Trust's role, Perry emphasised, is to ensure that this adoption happens responsibly, noting that as SMEs integrate AI into their operations, governance and standards must be embedded."It's equally important to make sure that as these small and medium‐sized businesses are growing, they're doing so responsibly - that they're building on those standards and governance; that matters," she

Also, Perry lauded Qatar for making women's participation in business a national priority, describing this as both“an opportunity and a responsibility.” She said,“AI can empower women entrepreneurs to scale their ventures, but trust must underpin that growth. The AI Trust Foundation positions itself at the intersection of innovation and ethics, advocating for responsible adoption as the core of empowerment.”

The AI Trust was in Doha recently. The 15-member delegation comprised founders and executives from small and medium-sized companies working across AI applications, infrastructure, governance, and cybersecurity.

The US-Qatar Business Council–Doha (USQBC Doha) and The AI Trust jointly led a high-level US delegation during World Summit AI (WSAI) MENA 2025, reinforcing a shared commitment to responsible AI and cross-border innovation between the US and Qatar.

In addition to attending the World Summit AI in Doha, the delegation participated in strategic engagements across Qatar to explore collaboration opportunities in policy, investment, business development, and talent, reflecting a strong interest in deploying trustworthy AI solutions in the region.

USQBC Doha and AITF noted that the Doha delegation precedes a broader set of planned initiatives, with additional programming and cross-border engagements to follow.

Artificial intelligence SMEs The AI Trust economic diversification