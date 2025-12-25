WATCH: 'Merry Christmas To All' - US Releases Footage Of ISIS Strikes In Nigeria, Govt Confirms Operation

The US Department of War released video footage showing airstrikes against ISIS militants in northeast Nigeria, highlighting recent military operations targeting the group's positions. The clip, which features a missile launch from a US military aircraft carrier, was issued alongside a holiday message wishing“Merry Christmas to all.”

The strikes were ordered by US President Donald Trump, who described the ISIS fighters as“terrorist scum” and said the precision attacks mark the first US military action in Nigeria under his administration. Trump asserted that the campaign aimed to counter militants he claims have been targeting and killing Christians in the region, stating the United States would not allow“radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.”

According to the release, the Department of War executed multiple precise strikes against the extremist group. Trump's statement emphasized US military strength and reiterated his commitment to combating terrorism globally.

.@POTUS“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and... twitter/ct7rUW128t

- Department of War (@DeptofWar) December 26, 2025

The Nigerian government has confirmed the coordinated operation, noting it reflects structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, in combating persistent terrorist threats and violent extremism. The Nigerian foreign ministry early Friday confirmed the air strikes, describing them as "precision hits on terrorist targets" in the country.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted intelligence sharing and strategic coordination as key elements of the collaboration.

The Department of Defense's US Africa Command said "multiple ISIS terrorists" were killed in an attack in Sokoto state conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities, but few details were provided and it was not clear how many people twitter/2ZKH5tBoIm

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria (@NigeriaMFA) December 26, 2025

The timing of the footage release-during the Christmas holiday-appears symbolic, combining a festive greeting with a show of military resolve. The video and accompanying statements signal continued U.S. engagement in counter-terrorism efforts in West Africa, particularly against ISIS affiliates operating in volatile regions.(This story has been written with inputs from AFP)