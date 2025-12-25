Shashi Tharoor Condemns Christmas 2025 Vandalism: 'Every Indian Is Assaulted'
Extending Christmas greetings in his constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor spoke to the media. He said that respect for the cultural and religious traditions of all communities has always been at the core of Kerala's political and social ethos.Also Read | Bangladesh Unrest: Shashi Tharoor Raises Alarm Over Hindu Man's Lynching
“When people of a community are assaulted, every Indian is assaulted,” Tharoor is heard telling news agency PTI. The Congress leader underlined the need for unity and mutual respect in a diverse society.
The Congress leader said safeguarding pluralism and ensuring harmony among different faiths remain essential to preserving Kerala's long-standing tradition of inclusive politics.
“Respect for the cultural and religious traditions of all communities is central to Kerala's politics,” he said, as quoted by the agency.Bajrang Dal Protest in Bareilly
Tharoor's remarks came after reported protest by members of the Bajrang Dal outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church in Bareilly, UP, on Wednesday. The protestors alleged that a Christmas event had portrayed Hindu religion in an objectionable manner.Also Read | 'Merry Christmas to dead terrorists': US strikes ISIS terrorists in Nigeria
The protest came a day after workers of the hindu organisation held demonstrations outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church in the Cantonment area, where they sat at the church gate, raised religious slogans and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.
In another similar incident, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh triggered controversy after a video surfaced online that allegedly showed her arguing aggressively with a visually impaired woman inside a church. The woman is heard questioning the visually impaired woman for bringing a young girl to the church“among Christians.”When people of a community are assaulted, every Indian is assaulted.
In Assam, four persons associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested on Thursday for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam's Nalbari district, police said.Also Read | VHP protesters clash with police, break barricades at Bangladesh High Commission
The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused allegedly entered St Mary's School at Panigaon village within Belsor police station limits and burnt and damaged decorative items meant for Christmas celebrations.
(With PTI inputs)
