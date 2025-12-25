Assam School Vandalism: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Condemns Bajrang Dal Attack

TMC Condemns Vandalism, Blames Bajrang Dal

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has condemned the vandalism at St Mary's English School in Assam's Nilbari district and accused the "Bajrang Dal of targeting" other religions.

The remark follows the recent incident in which miscreants allegedly vandalised religious symbols and festive items at St Mary's School in the Panigaon area of Nalbari district, along with several other locations in the town, ahead of Christmas. Ghosh told reporters, "BJP's associates, such as Bajrang Dal and others, are targeting other religions, which is not what our culture teaches. What the Constitution says, the BJP does exactly the opposite. What they have done is wrong, and we condemn it."

Assam Police Make Arrests

Meanwhile, the Assam Police has arrested the accused involved in the vandalism. Assam Police said in a statement on Thursday, "The miscreants who vandalised St. Mary's English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, District Nalbari (Assam), at about 2:30 PM yesterday have been arrested. They entered the premises unlawfully, causing damage to outer decorations, street lights, plant pots, and other articles, as well as setting some articles on fire, resulting in loss of property. A case has been registered at Belsor P.S. vide Case No. 116/2025."

Congress Slams BJP's 'Politics of Hatred'

Earlier, on Thursday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi condemned the incident. In an official press release, Gogoi said such incidents were a result of the "politics of hatred" being spread across the state by the BJP government. He appealed to the people of Assam not to fall prey to what he described as "provocative acts by vested interests".

"This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework. It is yet another manifestation of the ruling party's continuous attempts to divide society," Gogoi said.

Allegations of Diversion from JJM Scam

The Congress President also slammed the BJP government over alleged "rampant corruption" in the Jal Jeevan Mission. In a post on social media, Gogoi alleged that the entire scam had taken place under the patronage of the concerned department's minister and the local MLA of Nalbari, Jayanta Malla Baruah.

He further alleged that after the Congress party launched statewide protest programmes against the minister over the alleged scam, attempts were being made to divert attention by using miscreants in Nalbari to disturb peace and communal harmony. Through his official X handle, Gogoi posted, "I strongly condemn the desecration of festive items and religious symbols in a school in Nalbari. The sitting MLA is the Minister responsible for the massive corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. He is another close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After the recent state-wide Congress-led protests against the JJM scam, the BJP Minister needs the VHP and Bajrang Dal to regain his position within his party. Fraternity is enshrined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Next year, after Congress comes to power in Assam, we will enact a strict law that will strictly punish any person or group of persons responsible for desecrating the places of worship or rituals of a religious group, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain or Sikh." (ANI)

