Bitget Wallet Updates FOMO Thursdays, Launches $100,000 Vision Campaign

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, has launched an updated 2.0 version of its weekly rewards initiative, FOMO Thursdays, in partnership with Vision (VSN). The revision reflects a wider shift across the industry toward incentive structures that emphasize verifiable onchain participation, as wallets increasingly compete on engagement design rather than access alone.

FOMO Thursdays 2.0 introduces a revised participation and payout structure compared with the original program. While FOMO Thursdays 1.0 relied on a narrower set of staking-led actions and delayed lottery-style draws, the new version expands eligible activities to include trading, referrals, and content sharing. Each completed task triggers an immediate draw, allowing outcomes to be determined in real time. The program also adds a dual prize pool structure, including a premium reward that guarantees a payout once users complete a defined set of tasks. The changes increase the number of draw attempts per participant and remove the need for scheduled weekly results, addressing friction points observed in earlier iterations.

The first FOMO Thursdays 2.0 campaign is launched with Visio (VSN), a digital asset backed by Bitpanda and positioned around compliant and interoperable Web3 infrastructure. The campaign will run from December 25th through December 31st, 2025, and features a total prize pool of $100,000 worth of VSN, with individual users eligible to receive up to 6,000 VSN. Vision supports staking, governance, fee discounts, and participation in tokenized assets across its ecosystem, including Vision Chain, a Layer 2 network focused on real-world asset use cases, as well as Bitpanda's DeFi wallet and launchpad. The partnership anchors the initial FOMO Thursdays 2.0 rollout around an asset with established utility and institutional alignment.

"As onchain activity grows more diverse, we're seeing that users engage more consistently when rewards are tied to clear actions and immediate outcomes," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "The new FOMO Thursdays is designed to reflect how people actually use the wallet today, by linking rewards to trading and other everyday onchain behaviors, with outcomes that are transparent and verifiable." The program operates within Bitget Wallet's recently launched Rewards Hu, which consolidates weekly programs, task-based initiatives, and trading-linked incentives into a single engagement layer inside the app.

