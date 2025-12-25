Ukrainian Troops Announce Liberation Of Five Villages In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 225th Separate Assault Regiment stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The operation to liberate the settlements lasted more than 100 days in the autumn of 2025, with support from fighters of the 20th Army Corps. Throughout this time, the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment remained in their positions and carried out counteroffensive actions," the statement said.

It is noted that this is a unique case in which a unit continuously held positions and advanced forward for more than 100 days. All fighters who took part in this operation have been nominated for state awards.

As Ukrinfirm reported, on December 5 Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

