Streamble.Live Introduces $GNOTE As The Ecosystem Utility Layer For Interactive Streaming


Dec. 25, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamble, an interactive streaming platform focused on real-time audience participation, today shared new details on $GNOTE, the utility layer supporting its growing ecosystem of creators, developers, and community-driven projects.

