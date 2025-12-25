Karnataka CM Row: Kumaraswamy Warns Congress To Settle Matter Soon

Amid the mounting chaos over change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Congress must settle the matter soon or else they will pay for it. "It is left to the Congress party. It is not our business. However, Congress should settle this matter soon or else they will pay for it," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

DK Shivakumar Downplays CM Ambitions

This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would prefer to remain a party worker rather than seek power and position. Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "I have worked incessantly for the party since 1980. I would like to remain a party worker."

He was replying to a question about whether he also would like to be the CM for the full five years. Asked if there was a power-sharing agreement after two and a half years, Shivakumar said, "I can't disclose what transpired amongst us. We have worked together and formed a government. Every party worker has worked hard for the party. High Command has given us the freedom, and our government is working as a team. It is not just about DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah; all MLAs and party workers have sacrificed to bring the party to power."

Further, speaking on discussions on the change of guard after Sankranthi, he said, "The discussion is happening in the media. There is no such discussion either in the party or the government." On being asked if he would meet the Congress high command, Shivakumar said, "I am not meeting the party High command this time. Rahul Gandhi returned yesterday, and I would not like to disturb him."

Earlier, he dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue as Deputy CM.

High Command's Authority Final, Say Party Leaders

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Congress party high command remains the ultimate authority on leadership matters, stressing that individual ambitions are secondary to the organisation. "The High Command's decision is final. What Kharge ji said is right, that the party is bigger than any individual," Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sought to dispel speculation about a leadership tussle in Karnataka, asserting that there is no confusion at the central leadership level and that any such perception is limited to the state unit. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)