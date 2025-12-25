Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: Step-By-Step Guide To Link Them Before 31 December

MENAFN - Live Mint) The deadline to link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card is just six days away. If by any chance you fail to pay the applicable late fee and complete the linking process by 31 December, your PAN card will become inoperative.

Before linking PAN with Aadhaar, one must pay a penalty of ₹1,000 on the income tax e-filing portal. However, PAN holders who obtained their cards after 1 October 2024 using the Aadhaar enrolment ID can link PAN with Aadhaar free of charge by 31 December 2025, according to ClearTax.

Apart from the risk of PAN being inoperative, defaulters may also face a possible disruption in services that include the use of PAN cards, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

PAN-Aadhaar linking refers to the process of connecting a person's PAN with their Aadhaar number to verify identity and prevent the issuance of duplicate PANs. All taxpayers in India are required to ensure that their PAN-Aadhaar link remains active.

How to link PAN with Aadhar

- Visit the income tax e-filing portal and log in with your valid credentials. Register yourself if you haven't done so already.

- Once you are logged into the website, go to 'My Profile' and then click on 'Link Aadhaar' under the 'Personal Details' option.

- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and select 'continue to pay through e-pay tax' and proceed.

- Choose the relevant assessment year and type of payment as 'Other Receipts.'

- The applicable amount will be pre-filled against others. Once that is done, click continue.

- Now, a challan will be generated. Select the mode of payment and pay at the redirected bank website.

- Once the payment is done, the linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done on the e-filing portal.

How can you check the status of your PAN and Aadhaar linkage?

To check the PAN and Aadhaar link status, follow these steps:

- Visit the income tax e-filing portal.

- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.

- The applicable status will be displayed on your screen. If your PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, you will see a pop-up that your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar.

How to fix mismatched details on Aadhaar and PAN?

- Visit the UIDAI portal for correction of details on your Aadhar card.

- Visit the Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL for corrections on your PAN card.

- Choose the biometric verification option at your nearest authorised PAN service centres if the errors still persist.