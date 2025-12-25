Abu Dhabi: Five Suffocate After Using Firewood, Charcoal Heating In Homes

Five people have been suffocated from using charcoal or firewood heating in their homes in Abu Dhabi.

These cases were swiftly handled, Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police said, with no fatalities being recorded.

The official said the quick response helped save those affected, and urged the public to avoid using traditional heating methods in enclosed spaces and to ensure proper ventilation in their homes.

Brigadier Saeed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate, warned against lighting fires using firewood or charcoal inside homes or rooms, especially without ensuring safety.

He cautioned against using firewood heaters especially at night, and advised against sleeping next to them due to the risk of suffocation or fire.

Brig Al Dhaheri added that such heaters should be lit outside rooms or fitted with special exhaust systems to allow smoke to rise, while ensuring adequate ventilation. These heaters should not be left burning after use and must be extinguished outside the home.