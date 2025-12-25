Boeing Names New Regional Vice-President For Middle East

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Boeing has appointed Omar Arekat as vice-president for the Middle East, Gulf and North Africa, a senior leadership move that places a long-serving regional executive at the helm of one of the company's most strategically important markets. The appointment comes as aircraft demand across the region continues to be shaped by fleet expansion, widebody replacement cycles and sustained defence procurement.

Arekat, who will be based in Dubai, takes charge of Boeing's commercial and defence engagement across a region where the aerospace group employs more than 700 people and supports over 30 commercial airline customers alongside 12 armed forces. His remit covers government relations, industrial partnerships, customer support and business strategy across markets ranging from the Gulf to North Africa.

The leadership change underscores Boeing's intention to maintain continuity in a region that has long been central to its widebody sales, particularly for long-haul aircraft. Airlines in the Gulf operate some of the world's largest fleets of twin-aisle jets, while carriers in North Africa are increasingly modernising fleets to support tourism recovery and regional connectivity. Defence ties, including fighter aircraft, rotorcraft, training systems and sustainment contracts, also form a significant pillar of Boeing's regional presence.

Arekat is widely regarded within the industry as a seasoned regional hand. Before taking on the vice-presidential role, he held senior commercial positions within Boeing's Middle East operations, working closely with airline leadership teams, civil aviation authorities and defence ministries. His career has been closely tied to the region's aviation growth story, particularly the expansion of hub-based carriers and the emergence of maintenance, repair and overhaul ecosystems in the Gulf.

Boeing's Middle East footprint extends beyond sales offices. The company has invested heavily in training, engineering and supply-chain partnerships, working with local firms on aerostructures, composites and advanced manufacturing. These initiatives are often framed as part of national industrial diversification strategies pursued by several Gulf states, where aerospace has been identified as a priority sector.

The appointment takes place against a complex commercial backdrop for Boeing globally. The manufacturer continues to navigate production stabilisation, regulatory scrutiny and supply-chain constraints, particularly in its narrowbody programmes. While these issues have been most visible in North America, their implications are closely watched by Middle East carriers, many of which have large order backlogs and tightly planned delivery schedules.

Industry analysts note that leadership continuity and strong regional relationships are especially important for Boeing in this market. Gulf airlines tend to place large, long-term orders, often timed around major fleet renewals or network expansion phases. Any disruption to deliveries can have cascading effects on capacity planning, route launches and leasing strategies, making senior-level engagement critical.

Defence remains another key dimension of Boeing's regional strategy. Several armed forces across the Middle East and North Africa operate Boeing platforms, including fighter aircraft, transport planes, helicopters and surveillance systems. The company's regional leadership is typically involved in government-to-government frameworks, offset arrangements and long-term sustainment planning, areas that require deep familiarity with local regulatory and security environments.

Arekat's appointment also reflects a broader trend among global aerospace firms to elevate executives with strong regional expertise rather than rotating leadership from headquarters. This approach is seen as a way to navigate increasingly complex geopolitical, regulatory and industrial landscapes, particularly in regions where aviation policy, defence procurement and industrial strategy are closely intertwined.

Boeing has indicated that the Middle East and North Africa will remain a growth priority over the coming decade, driven by air traffic growth above the global average and continued investment in defence modernisation. The company's market outlooks have consistently pointed to strong demand for both single-aisle aircraft, supporting intra-regional travel, and widebodies for long-haul connectivity linking the region to Asia, Europe and the Americas.

