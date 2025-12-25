Taraf And Masdar City Unveil Fay Hills Project

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Taraf, the real estate arm of Yas Holding, has entered a strategic development partnership with Masdar City to deliver Fay Hills, a 153-acre residential masterplan positioned at the centre of Abu Dhabi's flagship sustainable urban district. The project reflects a broader shift in the capital's property market towards low-carbon living, wellness-focused design and long-term community planning.

Located within Masdar City, Fay Hills is planned as four interconnected residential villages, each linked by shaded green corridors, landscaped public parks and integrated water features. The layout prioritises walkability and climate-responsive urban design, aligning with Masdar City's long-established framework for energy efficiency, reduced emissions and smart infrastructure. Developers involved say the emphasis is on creating a calm, balanced environment rather than high-density residential clusters.

The development blends Taraf's design-led residential strategy with Masdar City's sustainability standards, which include renewable energy integration, reduced water consumption and district-wide mobility planning. Homes are expected to be designed around human-centred living principles, with careful attention to natural light, outdoor connectivity and community spaces intended to support physical and mental wellbeing.

Fay Hills also underscores the changing priorities of buyers in Abu Dhabi's residential market, where demand has been growing for masterplanned communities that combine lifestyle amenities with measurable sustainability credentials. Industry analysts note that projects within Masdar City have increasingly attracted interest from professionals, families and international residents seeking future-ready neighbourhoods aligned with environmental goals.

While detailed unit specifications and pricing have yet to be disclosed, the masterplan is positioned to complement Masdar City's wider ecosystem, which already hosts global clean-energy firms, research institutions and mixed-use developments. The integration of residential villages into this ecosystem is expected to strengthen Masdar City's role as both a living and working urban district.

From a strategic perspective, the partnership allows Taraf to anchor its residential portfolio within one of Abu Dhabi's most recognisable sustainable developments, while Masdar City gains a large-scale housing project designed to extend its original vision beyond commercial and institutional uses. The collaboration reflects a wider pattern in the emirate's real estate sector, where developers are aligning with sustainability-focused districts to future-proof assets and meet evolving regulatory and market expectations.

