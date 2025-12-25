Azercell Launches“The Future Starts With You - Learn, Grow, Share” Social Initiative

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azercell Telecom LLC, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, has launched a new social initiative titled“The Future Starts With You – Learn, Grow, Share,” aimed at supporting the holistic development and social integration of children from vulnerable segments of society.

As reported by Azernews, the initiative was inaugurated at Children's Home No. 1, a social service institution operating under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As part of the first phase, two educational and awareness-raising sessions have already been conducted, focusing on social interaction, self-development, creative thinking, healthy lifestyle habits, as well as digital literacy and online safety.

The sessions were delivered by Gulsum Mammadova, Project Coordinator at the University of Chicago and a youth development trainer, in collaboration with Azercell's in-house experts in relevant fields.

Azercell plans to implement the“The Future Starts With You - Learn, Grow, Share” initiative in multiple stages, gradually expanding its reach to other social institutions across the country.