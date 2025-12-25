Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Governors Pay Tributes To Ex-PM Vajpayee

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Governor Varma attended the garlanding ceremony of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Vajpayee Park, Secunderabad. He later paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan on his birth anniversary and observed it as Good Governance Day.

The Governor recalled Vajpayee's invaluable contributions to the nation. He described him as a visionary statesman, eloquent parliamentarian, and leader who strengthened India's democratic foundations and national unity.

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer has offered tributes to former Prime Minister Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary observed as Good Governance Day.

The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait Vajpayee at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan.

The Governor said Vajpayee's life and leadership were guided by the principles of good governance, national unity and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and his ideals continue to inspire future generations.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also paid tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. A statesman and an outstanding parliamentarian beyond party lines, his ideals continue to guide the nation. On this occasion, we observe Good Governance Day, paying tribute to his visionary leadership, democratic values, and enduring legacy of principled governance, Pawan Kalyan posted on 'X'.

Pawan Kalyan also posted a video clip of Vajpayee's speech of May 1996 in the Parliament.

The former PM had said that the game of power will continue but this country must endure, and its democracy must remain immortal.

“These words from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, spoken in his iconic 1996 parliamentary address, continue to remind me of the larger responsibility we carry in public life toward the Nation and its democratic values. He taught us that the governments may change and power may shift, but the country and its democratic traditions must endure. Vajpayee ji was not merely a politician, he was a true statesman, a beacon of principled leadership from whom every leader must draw inspiration. Guided by his ideals, I firmly believe that public welfare comes first and politics next, this is our dharma,” wrote the Jana Sena leader.

“Beyond his democratic vision, Atal Bihari Vajpayee asserted India's strategic strength through the historic Pokhran nuclear tests, establishing national security and self-reliance. He also transformed infrastructure with the Golden Quadrilateral and national highways, advanced reforms, expanded connectivity, and proved that decisive leadership and humane governance can together drive inclusive development and lasting national confidence,” the Deputy CM added.