HM Shah Lauds CM Mohan Yadav's Regional Industry Conclaves

Gwalior, Dec 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary in his birthplace, Gwalior, describing him as one of the principal architects of modern India's development.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit in Gwalior, Shah said Vajpayee, through the establishment and strengthening of the BJP, provided Indian politics with a credible alternative rooted in national interest and cultural nationalism.

“I feel fortunate to be in Gwalior, where Atal ji grew up and evolved into a towering national leader. The Gwalior-Chambal region has played a significant role in shaping Madhya Pradesh's development journey,” Shah said.

Highlighting Vajpayee's contributions as Prime Minister, Shah recalled that India emerged as a nuclear power under his leadership and that his tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on good governance.

“Atal ji's legacy of public service and organisational strength is so profound that even his political opponents speak of him with respect. He can never be forgotten,” he added.

Before addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for 1,118 new industrial units involving investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 5 lakh crore in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Shah also praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his sustained efforts to promote industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. He described the Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) organised across the state as a unique and effective initiative that would ensure balanced regional development.

“The concept of the Global Investors Summit was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister through 'Vibrant Gujarat'. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has successfully adapted this model at the regional level through the Regional Industry Conclaves, and for this, he deserves appreciation,” Shah said.

Notably, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh organised seven Regional Industry Conclaves in 2025, attracting investment proposals worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. These conclaves were held in Shahdol, Rewa, Gwalior, Sagar, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur, to engage industrialists locally and facilitate the establishment of new industrial units.

The Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit held in Gwalior on Thursday was part of the same initiative, during which foundation stones for industrial projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore were laid, reinforcing the state's push towards accelerated industrialisation and economic growth.