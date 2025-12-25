Azerbaijani Media Representatives Launch Visit To Nation's Aghdam (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The visit of Azerbaijani media representatives to Aghdam has begun, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

During the media tour titled“In the Footsteps of the President,” the representatives have familiarized themselves with a metal electric pole production facility, the opening of which was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Turgay Abdullazade, head engineer of a metal electric pole production facility owned by Construction LLC in Aghdam Industrial Park, told reporters that located on a one-hectare site within the park, the facility operates using Chinese technology.

Its annual production capacity is 7,200 tons of metal electric poles, which will serve both domestic demand and export markets. The investment volume of the facility is 2.96 million manat ($1.74 million), with a guaranteed loan of 1.2 million manat ($705,000) provided by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy. The facility currently employs 32 people and benefits from all tax and customs concessions granted to residents of the park. During the import of equipment, technological devices, and installations, VAT and customs duty concessions worth 443,000 manat ($260,000) were applied.

An advantageous investment ecosystem was established to bolster entrepreneurial endeavors in that locale. Residency status has been granted to 32 business entities with a total investment exceeding 312 million manat ($183 million), while five entrepreneurs have been granted non-residency status. Investors have already contributed 142 million manat ($83 million) to the Industrial Park, creating nearly 970 permanent jobs, the majority of which are held by residents of Aghdam and surrounding districts. Products worth 945 million manat ($556 million) have been manufactured by the Industrial Park residents, including 39.5 million manat ($23 million) worth of exports.

Established by a 2021 decree, Aghdam Industrial Park covers 190 hectares and aims to revive the liberated territories, develop Karabakh's industrial potential, support entrepreneurship, and increase employment in the production sector. Key activities in the park include the production of construction materials, packaging of agricultural products, processing of fruit and vegetable preserves, meat and dairy production, feed and fertilizer production, provision of services, and the organization of cold storage facilities.