Azerbaijan Awards Group Of Athletes And Sports Professionals

According to the document, the following individuals have been awarded the Taraggi Medal for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.