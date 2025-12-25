Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Joins Agreement On Rescue Of Cosmonauts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan has joined the "Agreement on the rescue of astronauts, the return of astronauts and the return of objects launched into outer space", Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the document, the Parliament of Azerbaijan, guided by Article 95, Part I, Clause 4 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, decides as below:

Azerbaijan should join the above agreement signed on April 22, 1968, in London, Moscow, and Washington.

