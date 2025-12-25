Karnataka's 2025 Recap: From Tragic RCB Stampede To Congress Power Tussle

Karnataka's 2025 saw Congress power tussles, a tragic IPL stampede, landmark laws, major crime cases and key SC rulings. Bengaluru governance reforms, political infighting and high-profile deaths shaped the year's political and social narrative.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dominated Karnataka's political narrative in 2025 as speculation over leadership change repeatedly surfaced. Despite attempts at reconciliation, the power struggle continued to cast a shadow over governance.

What began as celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title ended in tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. A deadly stampede claimed 11 lives, raising serious concerns over crowd management and public safety.

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq brought global recognition to Karnataka's literary scene. Her selection to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, however, sparked political protests that eventually reached the Supreme Court.

A major administrative overhaul reshaped Bengaluru's civic governance with the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. The move split BBMP into five corporations, marking one of the city's biggest structural reforms.

Karnataka secured a crucial Supreme Court win in the long-running Cauvery dispute after the Mekedatu project challenge was dismissed. The ruling strengthened the state's plans to address Bengaluru's water needs.

The year saw several high-profile crime cases, including armed robberies, gold smuggling and police-led heists. Swift action by law enforcement led to multiple arrests, highlighting both lapses and accountability.

Karnataka became the first southern state to pass an anti-hate speech law in 2025. The Assembly also cleared the Social Boycott Prevention Bill, aiming to curb discriminatory practices.

Veteran actor B Saroja Devi and senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa passed away in 2025. Their deaths marked the end of significant chapters in Karnataka's cultural and political history.