Things To Do This Weekend In UAE: Adventures, Festive Markets, And Live Music

Looking for the best things to do in the UAE this weekend? As the festive season hits its stride, the city is buzzing with outdoor adventures, Christmas markets, live performances, seasonal pop-ups and indulgent dining experiences. Whether you're heading to the mountains for a dose of adrenaline, planning a cosy family outing, or easing into the holidays with wellness rituals, music, and good food, this curated list rounds up the most exciting events and experiences happening across the UAE right now.

Adventure returns to the mountains

Recommended For You UAE: Scammed with fake tickets? How to get your money back

Perched high on Jebel Jais, the UAE's premier mountain destination, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp has officially reopened. Now welcoming guests once again, the region's first and only outdoor survival experience inspired by Bear Grylls offers hands-on training in survival skills, confidence-building, and adventure-based challenges, all led by qualified instructors under strict safety protocols. With a phased reopening ensuring all facilities and experiences meet the highest standards, the camp invites individuals, families, schools, and corporate groups to reconnect with nature and embrace purposeful adventure in a safe, controlled environment.

A glow-up reset before the New Year

As the year winds down, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering a limited-time“Shine Into the New Year” ritual that reframes the spa experience as a purposeful reset rather than a leisurely indulgence. Designed for end-of-year recovery, the 2.5-hour journey blends a deeply cleansing 60-minute Hammam Ritual with a Dr. Barbara Sturm Signature Glow Facial, seamlessly pairing time-honoured wellness traditions with high-performance skincare. A short relaxation break with festive refreshments bridges the two treatments, making the experience ideal for those looking to feel restored, focused, and visibly refreshed before stepping into year-end celebrations. Priced at Dh1,500, the ritual is available from December 1 to January 7, with advance booking required.

Festive skincare upgrade for men

Just in time for the festive season, Dubai-founded MÄNN Skincare is offering a limited-time deal on its Day & Night Cream Duo, available at a special price of Dh485. Designed for effortless gifting and everyday use, the duo delivers a streamlined, high-performance skincare routine suited to Dubai's social calendar, winter sun, and late nights. Formulated in Europe with 100 percent natural-origin ingredients and advanced actives, the creams are tailored to men's thicker, oilier skin, supporting hydration, barrier strength, and overnight recovery. The lightweight Age Defense Light Day Cream protects and hydrates against daily environmental stress, while the Regenerating Moisture Night Cream deeply nourishes and restores skin as you sleep, helping maintain a smoother, fresher look through the busy festive period and beyond. Vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and sustainably packaged, MÄNN Skincare is available to purchase online.

A festive pastry pop-up worth stopping for

Jumeirah Al Naseem has launched a festive pastry pop-up just in time for the holiday season, as an extension of Al Mandhar Lounge and bringing together the talents of two of Jumeirah's standout pastry chefs. The limited-time showcase sees Chef Tom Coll from Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Chef Thomas Moulin from Jumeirah Al Naseem collaborate on a curated selection of seasonal confections, blending craftsmanship with festive flair. Highlights include Chef Coll's signature chocolate creations such as a green chocolate Christmas tree with pecan praline and caramel, festive chocolate baubles, a marshmallow teddy bear, and the Burj Al Arab chocolate bar with pistachio kunafa, while Chef Moulin adds refined favourites like a raspberry rose tart, classic marble cake, and the Cocoa Breeze, a gluten-free and sugar-free dessert. Located in the Jumeirah Al Naseem lobby, the pop-up allows guests to enjoy desserts on-site or take them away, making it a sweet addition to the resort's festive offerings.

Live music, festive vibes at City Walk

City Walk Unplugged is dialing up the festive energy this week with a packed lineup of live performances across Christmas weekend, headlined by a standout set from Big Sam. Now in its fourth season as part of Dubai Shopping Festival, the open-air music series continues to transform City Walk into a lively evening hub with live bands, roaming dance performances, and a vibrant open-air atmosphere. Highlights include MK Band's upbeat sets on Friday, December 26, Maya Mashhour and Band's smooth, melodic performances early on Saturday, December 27, and Big Sam taking centre stage at 8:30pm with his soulful vocals and commanding presence in the indoor Courtyard and fountain area. Adding to the appeal are festive decorations across the destination, including a Christmas tree at the fountain, seasonal installations throughout the C2 dining district, and a DSF shopping incentive where visitors can win an ARCFOX Alpha S by spending Dh300 via the TICKIT Rewards App.

Visit a Christmas market in Dubai

Bruno's Biergarten is bringing the charm of a traditional Bavarian Christmas Market to the heart of Dubai, running until January 7, 2026. Set under twinkling lights, the festive pop-up transforms the outdoor space into a cosy winter-inspired destination with live music, themed décor, and interactive market-style food stations serving roasted chestnuts, mulled wine, and candied apples. Guests can also enjoy festive sharing platters ranging from classic charcuterie to planet-friendly and Big Bavarian options, complemented by signature beverages. With a welcoming, pet-friendly atmosphere, family activities including gingerbread house workshops and Santa visits on select Saturdays, and a late-night schedule from 4pm to 1am, the market offers a warm, social way to soak up the holiday spirit in true Bavarian style.

Build your own gingerbread house

Add a creative twist to the festive season with a Gingerbread House Activity at Timo Terrace, Al Jaddaf Rotana, inviting families to design and decorate their own edible holiday masterpiece. With all materials included, the hour-long session offers a fun, hands-on experience that's perfect for kids and adults alike. The activity takes place every Friday from 5pm to 6pm, priced at Dh79 per person, which includes a complete gingerbread house kit. For bookings and enquiries, call 04 596 2222.

An Italian pre-dinner ritual

Novecento Dubai at Dubai Silicon Oasis is inviting guests to slow down and savour the evening with its daily Aperitivo Hour, running from 3pm to 7pm and inspired by Italy's much-loved pre-dinner ritual. Designed as a refined lead-in to dinner, the experience pairs classic and signature Italian beverages with shareable bites in a vibrant yet sophisticated setting. An Aperitivo Snack Platter for two features indulgent bites such as cheese arancini, eggplant balls, grilled artichokes, and bruschetta with dried tomato pesto. With beverages starting from Dh29 and platter items that change daily based on the chef's special, it's an easy, stylish way to unwind Italian-style in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis.