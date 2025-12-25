Deputizing For King, Interior Minister Attends Midnight Christmas Mass In Bethlehem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya attended the Midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on the occasion of Christmas for Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar.The Mass was also attended by Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh, representing President Mahmoud Abbas, along with a number of Palestinian political figures, Christian and Muslim clergy, and diplomats from around the world.The Patriarch of Jerusalem and Jordan and all the Holy Land, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, delivered the Christmas homily at the Church of St. Catherine (part of the Church of tha Nativity complex), calling for peace, love, and tolerance to prevail among humanity in order to live in security, peace, and prosperity.He urged followers of the three monotheistic religions to embrace faith, love, peace, and tolerance instead of hatred, resentment, and violence.At the beginning of his sermon, Patriarch Pizzaballa thanked His Majesty the King and his representative, Minister Al-Faraya, for attending the occasion, praising King Abdullah II's positions and efforts in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as his continued support for Christian and Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.The Patriarch affirmed that the light of Bethlehem will not be extinguished and will remain a beacon of love, tolerance, and peace. He called on the international community and the peoples of the region to work toward ending wars, conflicts, and disputes, and to shoulder their responsibilities in achieving peace and ending the suffering of the people of Gaza, especially children who have endured hunger, fear, sorrow, and hardship over many years.For his part, Minister Al-Faraya conveyed the greetings and Christmas wishes of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Christian communities in Palestine, expressing hopes for a year filled with love, security, and peace.During the official Christmas dinner hosted at the Franciscan Monastery Church in Bethlehem held prior to the Midnight Mass and attended by Head of the Palestinian Presidential Higher Committee for Church Affairs Ramzi Khoury, Patriarch Pizzaballa, Christian figures from Bethlehem, Muslim clerics, political officials, and Jordan's Ambassador to Palestine Issam Al-Bdour Al-Faraya emphasized the strong and historic fraternal relations between the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples.He underscored the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Al-Faraya reaffirmed the continuous role of His Majesty the King in supporting the authentic Christian presence throughout the Holy Land, reinforcing the approach of coexistence among the Palestinian people. He stressed Jordan's support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land, particularly in occupied Jerusalem, and the need to confront Israeli practices aimed at altering the city's Arab, Christian, and Islamic character.He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the resilience of Jerusalemites and intensifying efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and in a manner that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people through a just and comprehensive peace.On the sidelines of the Midnight Mass, Minister Al-Faraya met with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh in Bethlehem and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Mahmoud Abbas.Al-Faraya extended his Christmas greetings to the Palestinian people, reiterating Jordan's firm and consistent support for the Palestinian cause and people at all levels and in all fields.Vice President Al-Sheikh expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan's steadfast positions in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people in various international forums.He briefed Minister Al-Faraya on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause amid ongoing Israeli violations and attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians, their land, property, and holy sites, stressing the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.