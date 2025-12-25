Frontline Update: 151 Engagements Over Past Day, Fierce Fighting Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 08:00 on Thursday, December 25, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 80 airstrikes, using three missiles and 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 6,393 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,015 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 88 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes with guided bombs hit the settlements of Ulanove, Novovasylivka (Sumy region), Tykhe (Dnipropetrovsk region), Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Luhivske, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia, Novodanylivka, and Novoiakovlivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery units struck seven clusters of enemy personnel and two UAV command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat engagements occurred. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping six bombs, and conducted 140 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted ten assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and toward Izbytske, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were recorded; Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to advance near Novoselivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops attacked six times near Siversk, Dronivka, and toward Riznykivka.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russians carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 assault and offensive actions near Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Hryshyne and Nove Shakhove.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Rybne, Zlahoda, Krasnohirsk, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops carried out 21 attacks near Solodke and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted one breakthrough toward Pavlivka but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector, three enemy attacks failed.

No signs of enemy offensive formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, since February 24, 2022, Russian forces have suffered around 1,201,230 casualties in personnel, including 860 eliminated in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff