India Launches Heaviest-Ever Satellite Bluebird Block-2 Into Orbit

India's space agency, ISRO, successfully launched its heaviest satellite yet, BlueBird Block-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, southern India, on Wednesday. The 6,100-kilogram satellite was placed into low Earth orbit (LEO) using an LVM-3 rocket.

The LVM3-M6 rocket, built by the US-based company AST SpaceMobile, lifted off at 8:55 a.m. local time (0330 GMT). ISRO confirmed that the satellite was successfully injected into its intended orbit, marking a major milestone for India's heavy-lift capabilities.

BlueBird Block-2 is the largest commercial communications satellite launched from Indian soil and the heaviest payload ever deployed by the Indian space agency. The launch is expected to strengthen India's position in the global commercial satellite market.

India has been steadily expanding its space ambitions. ISRO plans to use a modified version of the LVM-3 rocket for its future missions, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program scheduled for 2027.

The country is also aiming to boost its commercial satellite sector. Indian telecom, internet, and media companies are seeking improved communications infrastructure, while global clients increasingly rely on India for satellite launch services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch as“a significant stride” for India's space sector, noting that it enhances heavy-lift capabilities and reinforces the country's growing role in the international space economy.

The successful mission also sets the stage for India's upcoming unmanned lunar missions, which will precede the nation's first human spaceflight. Officials say such achievements are crucial for long-term strategic and commercial goals.

The deployment of BlueBird Block-2 reflects India's commitment to advancing its space technology and commercial competitiveness. It also demonstrates ISRO's increasing expertise in handling heavy payloads and complex orbital operations.

ISRO scientists and engineers celebrated the mission's success, highlighting its significance for India's technological prowess and its potential to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and space enthusiasts across the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram